Burnley MMA talent is given the platform to shine!

Harvey Elliott

Kru Ian Preston, the owner of Wai Kru Thai Boxing, will see a handful of his most talented martial artists compete at a couple of exclusive events in the coming weeks.

The Muay Thai practitioner, a qualified instructor by Grand Master Sken Kaewpadung, owns a number of the most exciting fighters on the scene.

After appearing at the WTKA Super Show at Barnsley Metrodome at the weekend, the club will now have representation at the Yokkao Super Showdown at the University of Bolton Stadium on August 8th.

Lewis Dale

“To get on a stage like that is quite a big deal,” he said. “These events have featured some of the best fighters in the world. Some of the top level fighters in the country and across Europe will be taking part at Yokkao this time.

“Plenty of those ranked number one in the UK will be on the card. It’s a big show so it’s a big achievement for the club.

“We’re getting recognised now and that’s why we’re being rewarded with these opportunities.”

Ian, an engineer by trade, has 25 years’ experience in the sport and coaches alongside two-time British heavyweight champion Gordon Estlick.

Amy Cavaleri (left), Jake Duthie (top right) and Mykolas Zaileckas (bottom right).

They’ve imparted their knowledge on to the 100 students currently on the books of the club.

And it’s paying off. Harvey Elliott, 14, and Lewis Dale, 26, competed at the first show in South Yorkshire.

Stablemate Amy Cavaleri, who owns ISKA K1 and WTKA Muay Thai area titles, will then look to claim win number nine in her 10th contest at Bolton Whites Hotel.

The 30-year-old will be joined by UK number one Mykolas Zaileckas, 15, as well as 25-year-old Jake Duthie, fighting C-Class.

“This is the biggest fighting show in Muay Thai Boxing in UK/Europe,” he continued. “We’re only a part-time gym and we’re going up against the big boys. It’s really exciting for us. This is my fourth year at the gym now; I always thought I had something to offer.

“I’ve always had that ability to bring out the best in fighters wherever I’ve been. Now we’re giving some of the best a run for their money!”