Clitheroe CC hoping to stage town's biggest ever sporting event!

Clitheroe captain Peter Dibb, left, alongside team-mate Cole Hayman

Upto 3,000 spectators are expected at Chatburn Road when Peter Dibb’s side take on Lowerhouse in the Worsley Cup final.

Around 2,300 saw Clitheroe FC beat Mangotsfield in the FA Vase semi-final to clinch a place at Wembley back in 1996.

That is believed to be the largest sports crowd ever drawn in the town – but the cricket club are hoping to top it.

The West Enders are one of the Lancashire League’s best supported teams and are expected to bring a strong following.

A high number of neutrals and officials will also be there but the club are urging locals to come and support them and help make history.

Cricket chairman Tom Bailey said: “We would be delighted if we could make it the biggest sporting event Clitheroe has ever seen.

“But to do that we need the people of the town and the surrounding villages to buy their tickets, come along on the day and get behind us.

“It should be a great occasion – two of the heavyweights of the Lancashire League going head-to-head. The response has already been very encouraging. Tickets are already selling well – so get yours early.”

A recent final in the competition between Lowerhouse and Burnley saw more than 3,000 turn out – so Clitheroe believe they could attract a similar gate if the weather is favourable.

As well as the cricket, there will be food stalls and extra bars around the ground to ensure nobody goes hungry or thirsty.

A small number of gazebos are also available for private hire on the day – for more details contact [email protected]