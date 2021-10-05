ALK Capital offers to purchase fan-owned shares in Burnley Football Club

Alan Pace, Burnley Chairman arrives at the stadium prior to prior to the Premier League match between Burnley and Arsenal at Turf Moor on September 18, 2021 in Burnley, England.

Shareholding supporters who did not have an option to sell during the initial takeover of the club by ALK Capital’s investment arm Velocity Sports Partners in December, have today received an offer and will have 21 days to respond.

The individual shareholders, who make up approximately 6% of the total shareholding of Burnley FC Holdings, are under no obligation to sell.

Burnley Chairman Alan Pace says the club ownership felt the time was right to provide fans with an offer to exit shareholding if that is their preferred option. The offer to supporters consists of a 50-50 split between cash and club credit which can be spent on ticketing, merchandise, or food & drink at Turf Moor.

Alan Pace, Chairman of Burnley FC, said: “We wanted to do the right thing by our fans and shareholders by putting together this offer. It would be a shame to not provide a considered offer to the group.

“It has been an incredibly busy period since we became custodians of Burnley FC, but we feel it is now worthwhile to proceed in this manner and to make an offer to purchase fan-owned shares should the holders wish to sell.