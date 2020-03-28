An unbeaten derby decade: Gallery from Blackburn Rovers 0 Burnley 1 in 2015

Scott Arfield scored the only goal of the game as the Clarets claimed a second successive win over Rovers in the Championship at Ewood Park.

The midfielder stroked the ball past Jason Steele from the edge of the box in the 63rd minute after Ben Mee poked the ball into his path. The Rangers man then ran the length of the pitch alongside Michael Duff to celebrate with goalkeeper Tom Heaton and the thousands of supporters housed within the Bryan Douglas Darwen End.

Football - The Football League Sky Bet Championship - Blackburn Rovers v Burnley - Saturday 24th October 2015 - Ewood Park - Blackburn

