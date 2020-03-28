An unbeaten derby decade: Gallery from Blackburn Rovers 0 Burnley 2 in the League Cup in 2017
The Clarets confirmed superiority over their rivals with a comfortable victory at Ewood Park as Sean Dyche's side progressed to the third round of the Carabao Cup.
Jack Cork beat goalkeeper David Raya to Robbie Brady's delivery to head Burnley in front in the 27th minute before the Republic of Ireland international doubled the advantage just before half-time. Cork returned the favour, supplying the pass from the left hand side, and Brady thumped the ball into the roof of the net.
Carabao Cup Second Round match between Blackburn Rovers and Burnley at Ewood Park on August 23, 2017 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)