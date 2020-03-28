An unbeaten derby decade: Gallery from Burnley 1 Blackburn Rovers 0 in 2016

An Andre Gray penalty settled the 101st East Lancashire derby between Burnley and Blackburn Rovers at Turf Moor.

The striker sent goalkeeper Jason Steele the wrong way from the spot in the 16th minute after George Boyd was brought down bu Shane Duffy. The victory took Sean Dyche's side another step closer to the Championship title.

Football - The Football League Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Blackburn Rovers - Saturday 5th March 2016 - Turf Moor - Burnley

