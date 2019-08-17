Arsenal inflict 10th successive Premier League defeat on the Clarets as Sean Dyche fails to complete a clean sweep

Arsenal's hold over Sean Dyche's Burnley continued as the Clarets slipped to a 10th successive Premier League defeat against the Gunners.

Since winning promotion to the top flight in 2014, and returning in 2016 after relegation, the Clarets have faced 27 different clubs.

And Dyche has taken at least a point off every one, bar the Gunners. Ashley Barnes's third goal of the season had given Dyche hope of completing a clean sweep in the top flight, but it wasn't to be.

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, who will spen d the season on loan at the Emirates, could turn out to be a very shrewd find by Unai Emery.

The 23-year-old Spaniard, who started out at Real Betis, was one of the main attractions in the first half, though the midfielder was some way off finding the target when attempting to bend his shot inside the far post early on.

Ceballos was an integral cog in Arsenal's mechanism - he was clever, creative and looked after the ball well and it was his corner that enabled the hosts to threaten again.

Sokratis headed the set-piece back in to the penalty area and, with Jack Cork caught on his heels, Frenchman Alexandre Lacazette was able to turn a free header goalwards. However, Nick Pope reacted well to flick the ball over the crossbar.

The Clarets had been warned, but they failed to take heed. Another Arsenal corner, another chance created, only this time the ramifications were far more severe.

Lacazette shouldn't have been allowed to turn when the striker had Ben Mee and Erik Pieters for company when collecting the ball at his feet on the edge of the six yard box.

But the former Lyon forward turned Burnley's Dutch left back far too easily and managed to squeeze the ball between Pope's legs, despite being grounded.

Burnley, though, grew in to the game and started to ask questions of their opposition. Barnes went close when Pope's clearance travelled the length of the pitch, but he pulled his effort wide of the far post.

Pope made a routine save to deny Reiss Nelson once the teenager had shown James Tarkowski a clean pair of heels, but the goalkeeper's next call of duty posed a greater test.

Matteo Guendouzi had all the time in the world to get a shot away when Ceballos picked the one-time Lorient defender out to his right hand side.

The Frenchman took a touch to take him closer to the penalty area and kept his shot low, only for Pope to stick out a leg and save.

With half-time approaching it seemed as though the visitors would head back to the dressing room a goal down, but that all changed in the 43rd minute.

Cork turned defence in to attack with a diagonal pass to Chris Wood on the left hand side, the striker moved the ball infield to Dwight McNeil, who got a shot away.

The ball ricocheted off Sokratis, arriving fortuitously in to the path of Barnes, and the striker kept his composure, fending off the attention of Guendouzi, to tuck the ball past Bernd Leno.

The hosts had the ball in the back of the net once again before the half was up, with Nelson firing in to the roof of the net. However, a VAR check confirmed that skipper Nacho Monreal, who had provided the assist, had moved in to an offside position.

Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng became more prevalent after the break and, in the end, the Gabon forward proved to be the difference.

The 30-year-old's early sighter in the second half swerved away from the upright and then Pope made the block as the former Borussia Dortmund man slipped goal side of Tarkowski.

Ashley Westwood headed high and wide from McNeil's delivery after finding space in-between Monreal and Guendouzi, but it was Arsenal who looked the more likely to net the all important third goal.

Ceballos went close to doing so when switching the ball on to his right boot and going in search of the corner from 20 yards out.

The effort was destined for the back of the net, but Pope got across to his post well and, at full stretch, flicked the ball away for a corner.

Eventually, the home side's pressure paid off and they had their noses back in front in the 64th minute.

Aubameyang was fortunate to collect the ball from Ceballos' blocked pass, though what followed was anything but lucky.

Last season's Golden Boot winner, an accolade he shared with Liverpool pair Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, zipped past Tarkowski to move central to goal before beating Pope at his near post.

McNeil headed over from Johann Berg Gudmundsson's cross as the Clarets searched for the equaliser, but it was the Gunners who went closest to extending their lead. Again, Pope was on hand to save from substitute Lucas Torreira.