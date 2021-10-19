Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier remains hopeful of reunion with Burnley boss Sean Dyche!
Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier is refusing to give up on a reunion with Burnley boss Sean Dyche.
The 31-year-old, who wore the captain's armband during England's World Cup qualifying win in Andorra, revealed that he's in regular contact with the Turf Moor chief regarding his future.
The Clarets' 2011-12 Player of the Year is still open to the idea of ending his playing career under the Premier League' s longest-serving manager and has flirted with the potential of starting out on the coaching path with his former boss.
Trippier — a La Liga winner, Champions League runner-up, World Cup semi-finalist and Euro 2020 finalist — made 120 of his 185 appearances under Dyche before making the switch to Spurs.
The right back, who has also played under Mauricio Pochettino and now Diego Simeone, said: "I've learned a lot from all of them and this is something that I definitely want to do.
"Who knows, maybe further down the line I would like to be a manager. Who knows at the end of my career, I could play for [Sean] Dyche again and get a coaching role with him. I would love to play in the Premier League again."
Trippier described it as the 'perfect scenario', adding: "I'm always on his case."