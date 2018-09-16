Brighouse beaten by Smythe goal

Brighouse Town were below-par yesterday and their four-match unbeaten run was ended by visitors Pontefract Collieries.

Connor Smythe got the only goal of the game with 18 minutes left in the Evo-Stik East contest at the Yorkshire Payments Stadium, Hove Edge.

Vill Powell’s men slipped to seventh in the table while Collieriers climbed to third.

Brighouse are back in action away to Frickley Athletic on Tuesday and it promises to be a tough game.

Their hosts came from the a goal down to win 2-1 at Carlton Town yesterday and are in fourth place.