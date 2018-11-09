Brighouse boss grateful for week off after intense period for Town

BRIGHOUSE TOWN have their first Saturday off since the beginning of the season due to their exit from the FA Trophy late last month.

Their intended league opponents Marske United, are still involved in the competition and will entertain Tamworth on Saturday.

Gabriel Johnson stoops to head home Town's second goal last weekend.

Manager Vill Powell is pleased his players can have a weekend off after a hectic few weeks of league and cup action has resulted in several members his squad sustaining knocks.

During the 2-0 win over Belper Town on Saturday, leading goalscorer Aaron Martin was forced off at half-time with a thigh quad injury.

He was also made to miss Monday night’s astonishing 5-1 triumph over Bradford Park Avenue in the West Riding County Cup.

Also injured in that cup tie were Adam Jones (mild concussion), Gabriel Johnson (leg) and Jack Normanton (leg).

“It will do them all good to take a good break from a game and then come back fresh for Saturday week at home to Wisbech Town,” said Powell.

“The lads have worked hard and produced results we want to see and let’s hope this can continue.”

On the subject of injuries, creative midfielder Jack Lazenby - on loan from Guiseley - is now in a surgical boot after an operation to sort torn ankle ligaments resulted in the pulling away of some bone in the process.

The player said on Monday night that he could well be fit to resume in January.

He was injured in the first half of last month’s FA Trophy victory at Morpeth Town.

Powerhouse midfielder and specialist free-kick exponent Iwan Heeley will miss the game against Wisbech Town as he has clocked up five cautions following his booking in the Belper clash for tripping an opponent.

He has already missed three games this term following a sending off in the 3-2 defeat at Stamford AFC early last month.Another midfielder who the manager is looking to get some game time is Oscar Seth.

He looks set to be joining Northern Counties Premier League club Liversedge on dual registration.

Town’s game with Markse has yet to be reschedueled. Brighouse only have two fixtures left in November.