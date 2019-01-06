Brighouse bounce back superbly

Brighouse Town produced an excellent response to their 4-0 defeat at Ossett United on New Year’s Day with a 3-1 success on the tricky trip to Belper Town yesterday.

They remain second in Evo-Stik NPL East and defeats for leaders Morpeth and third-placed Pontefract Collieries were further boosts to their promotion hopes.

Last season’s leading scorer Aaron Martin took his league tally for this season to 13 with two goals and Adam Field got the visitors’ other at Christchurch Meadows.

The Ossett defeat had been Brighouse’s first in the league since a 3-2 setback at Stamford on October 6 and manager Vill Powell described yesterday’s performance as a “great reaction.”

He said the Hove Edge side had started on the front foot and had been in control throughout against their sixth-placed hosts.

Martin slotted the opener from 15 yards approaching the mid-way point of the first half but the Nailers were soon on terms when a shot deflected in off central defender James Hurtley.

Field restored the lead with a header from a Tom Robinson corner on 56 minutes and superb work from Gabriel Johnson set up his strike partner Martin, who rounded the keeper to score after 69 minutes.

Powell felt his side could have had a couple more goals late on and stressed the need for the players to retain their “attitude and mentality” ahead of three successive home games over the next four Saturdays.

The first of them is in six days’ time against 17th-placed AFC Mansfield, who fought out a goalless home draw with Tadcaster Albion yesterday.