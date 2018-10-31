Brighouse exit Intergo League Cup

Another possible cup run was ended last night as Brighouse Town, showing seven changes from the FA Trophy clash at Farsley Celtic, were beaten at 2-0 Morpeth.

Vill Powell’s young side, apart from veteran striker Zeph Thomas and experienced midfielder and acting captain Iwan Heeley, fell to a goal in each half on a cold and dank night in Northumbria.

But Town were not disgraced against the Evo-Stik East league leaders.

It was their third visit to Morpeth already this season and in good old football parlance they gave as good as they got but, like at Farsley, their chances were not put away.

Powell said: “We made the seven changes to give the more senior players a rest from competitive football and freshen them up after what has been a very busy October on the road with long trips for the most part.

“It was also a chance for the young lads to show their mettle and Simon Ward and I were not disappointed with their efforts.

“We can now say we have a strong squad to take on more challenges during November and now that we are out of the cups, we can concentrate on strengthening our league position.”

Wayne Philips put Morpeth ahead on 18 minutes after Brighouse had failed to clear their lines.

Powell's men had chances to level proceedings but were unable to find a way through the home defence.

With nine minutes remaining, Jack Foalle struck to seal the host's place in the next round.