Brighouse exit Trophy at Farsley

Brighouse Town’s FA Trophy run was ended by division-higher Farsley Celtic who were 4-1 winners on home turf at Throstle Nest yesterday.

Both sides have been in good form this season and division-higher Farsley showed more of a cutting edge, although the visitors matched them for long spells.

George Hornshaw (37 mins), James Spencer (48) and Nathan Cartman (67) took Celtic into a 3-0 lead.

Central defender James Hurtley, who had scored Brighouse’s only goal in the league win at AFC Mansfield the previous week, struck again with a curling 25-yard shot into the bottom corner on 69 minutes.

Farsley then had the final say through Mattias Britton with eight minutes left.

Albert Ibrahim, who joined Brighouse from Garforth late last week, came on late in the game.

It was Brighouse’s third successive away tie in the competition after wins at Morpeth and Glossop North End and Vill Powell’s side have another cup trip on Tuesday when they return to divisional rivals Morpeth in the Integro Sport League Cup.