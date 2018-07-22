Brighouse face Buxton next

Brighouse Town will host Buxton on Tuesday (7.45) looking to improve a record which includes only one win and one draw from five pre-season outings so far.

The Evo-Stik NPL club’s latest matches were home friendlies on Friday evening and Saturday lunchtime as part of a tournament at the Yorkshire Payments Stadium.

They lost to the only goal of the game against Hemel Hempstead on Friday, scored in the 27th minute, and then drew 2-2 with Liversedge yesterday.

There was a flurry of early goals against Liversedge. The visitors scored after three and eight minutes but Iwan Heeley immediately pulled one back with a superb free kick from the side of the penalty area.

The equaliser came on 38 minutes, James Hurtley’s fine ball being followed by an excellent finish from Rhys Jenkinson.

Vanarama National League South side Hemel Hempstead were beaten 1-0 by Huddersfield Town under 19s in the tournament final, Olly Dyson scoring the winning goal.

Games were of three 30-minute periods with roll on roll off substitutes.