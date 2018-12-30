Brighouse kick-off brought forward

The kick-off time for Brighouse Town’s New Year’s Day derby game at Ossett United has been brought forward two hours to 1pm.

Brighouse secretary Dave Parker said the request had come from the host club and Town’s players were happy with the switch.

Brighouse extended their golden run of form with a 3-1 home win over Spalding United on Boxing Day, climbing to second place in the Evo-Stik NPL East section.

Ossett lost 1-0 at Pontefract Collieries and lie 11th but have lost only once at home in the league this season.

Brighouse are running a coach to their match against Derbyshire club Belper United on Saturday, January 5, leaving the club car park at Hove Edge at 11.30 prompt. The cost is £10.