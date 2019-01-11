Brighouse Town sign former Sheffield United junior ahead of AFC Mansfield fixture

Brighouse Town manager Vill Powell showed he is not content to rest on his laurels, making a huge signing ahead of Saturday’s home game against AFC Mansfield (3pm).

Powell has landed Tyler Williams, a former Sheffield United player. He is someone the Town manager has wanted since last season, according to chairman Charlie Tolley.

Williams in action for Stocksbridge Park Steels.

Williams, 22, joins Town from bottom club Stocksbridge Steels who co-operated in allowing their skilful wideman to move once Powell made his timely approach earlier this week.

Tolley added: “Williams, who has gone on to play for Leek Town, Frickley Athletic and Goole ahead of Jamie Vardy’s old club Stocksbridge, has bags of pace and will add even more competition for places in the remaining 16 games of the season.

“He will provide a left-sided option that will allow Zeph Thomas to play inside in his more natural position as a lethal striker.”

The manager has also re-signed a former Town youngster to bolster the squad in Reece Kendall.

The 19-year-old, who he describes as “one for the future,” has been plying his trade with Campion and Liversedge since leaving the Yorkshire Payments Stadium. He most recently appeared for Silsden.

Powell and his charges will bid to complete another double against the Bulls after a 1-0 win back in October, thanks to a 30-yard screamer from James Hurtley.

It was a tight game, however, at the Forest Town Stadium and Rudy Funk’s side have shown a marked improvement of late.

Mansfield have been scoring plenty of goals in recent weeks, following up a 4-3 home win over Carlton Town on Boxing Day by beating Lincoln United 3-1 away on New Year’s Day.

The goals dried up slightly last week, however, as they secured an impressive 0-0 draw against Town’s top-six rivals Tadcaster Albion.

Ahead of the festive period the 17th-placed East Midlanders re-signed proven striker Oliver Fearon from Handsworth Parramore.

The prolific forward had scored 50 goals in a season prior to his first spell with AFC Mansfield.

Powell feels that Fearon is a good player and one to be watched, and with relatives in the local area, he will have his own support on Saturday.

Despite leading scorer Aaron Martin limping onto the team coach after his sterling two-goal performance at Belper Town, Brighouse had no serious injuries from their 3-1 win last weekend.

Powell will have a slight selection headache at goalkeeper after Matt Smith more than competently stood in for regular choice Jordan Porter, who was under the weather.