Brighton 1 Burnley 1: The Clarets leave it late to steal a point at the Amex Stadium

Jeff Hendrick marked his 100th Premier League appearance with a goal that secured a point for Burnley against the Seagulls - here's how we marked the players.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche named an unchanged side from the one that had started the 3-1 loss to European Champions Liverpool at Turf Moor prior to the international break. French striker Neal Maupay gave Brighton the lead in the 51st minute from Solly March's cross before substitutes Matej Vydra and Hendrick combined in the 90th minute.

Denied both Solly March and Glenn Murray down at his left hand post in the first half. Did well to stick out a leg to deny Neal Maupay after the break, but could do very little to deny the Frenchman his opener.

Defended his pocket of the pitch very well, particularly in the first half. Kept Neal Maupay quiet for the most part, though the striker breached the right back's guard early in the second half.

Assured at the back for the majority, winning headers and covering well. However, the centre back was guilty of dropping off and giving Neal Maupay far too much space as the Seagulls went ahead.

Rarely put a foot wrong at the back. Won his aerial battles and stuck a boot in when it mattered as Glenn Murray struggled to make an impact. Caught napping when Neal Maupay glanced a header wide in the first half.

Brighton's goal came from his side, but it would be unfair to attribute any blame to the left back. Defended resolutely throughout and you can see his partnership with Dwight McNeil growing.

The winger should have had the beating of centre back turned left back Dan Burn. However, he didn't get on the ball anywhere near enough to drive at the defender. He was replaced by Jeff Hendrick early in the second half.

Hustled well in midfield, covering plenty of ground and breaking play up well. Had Burnley's best chance of the first half when his left-footed shot was cleared off the line by Glenn Murray.

The midfielder wasn't as economical in possession as we've come to expect, conceding possession cheaply at times. Brighton's extra man in the middle didn't help. Booked for a high foot on Neal Maupay.

The home side were forced in to a tactical change as Shane Duffy, starting at full back, failed to live with the winger. Adam Webster had the better end of the deal as McNeil's influence wavered after the interval.