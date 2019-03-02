Dwight McNeil takes a first half free-kick

Burnley 1, Crystal Palace 3: Chris Boden's player ratings

Chief Clarets correspondent gives his verdict from Turf Moor as Sean Dyche's side suffered back-to-back defeats in the Premier League.


Here's how Chris scored the players:

Nothing Heaton could do about any of the goals, and not overly tested otherwise. Swept up well in behind to foil Schlupp and Batshuayi one on one

1. Tom Heaton - 7

Unfortunate with Schlupp's driven ball in from Zaha's centre, but stretched by Schlupp's pace throughout, and crossing not at his best

2. Phil Bardsley - 6

Passing unusually off-beam in his last two games, but largely kept Batshuayi quiet in front of Gareth Southgate

3. James Tarkowski - 6

Like Tarkowski, not at his best in the last two matches after starring against Spurs, one of three defenders beaten by Zaha for his goal

4. Ben Mee - 6

