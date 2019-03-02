Burnley 1, Crystal Palace 3: Clarets remain five points clear of Premier League relegation places despite defeat at Turf Moor

There was no damage done in Burnley's bid for Premier League survival despite Crystal Palace inflicting a second defeat in succession.

It's as you were for the Clarets in the top flight with Cardiff City and Southampton losing their respective games against Wolves and Manchester United.

The results ensured that Sean Dyche's side maintained their five-point advantage over the Bluebirds while the Saints remain three behind with 10 games to go.

While Burnley went behind to an outstanding strike from Fabian Schar at St James' Park midweek, the same couldn't be said about Palace's opener.

Jeff Hendrick's misplaced header in the opposition's half provided the opportunity for a counter, an invitation which Cheikhou Kouyate grabbed with both hands.

The midfielder carried the ball to the edge of the penalty area, offloaded to Wilfried Zaha and when his cross was pulled back by Jeffrey Schlupp the ball ricocheted off Phil Bardsley and in to the net.

It was a tough pill to swallow for the home side who had shaded it in the opening stages but, once again, they were left chasing a game against one of their neighbours in the division.

The hosts had the chance to get back on level terms when Chris Wood slipped off the shoulder to meet Ashley Barnes's flick from Jeff Hendrick's pass but Wayne Hennessey covered the angle well to save at his near post.

Ashley Westwood had a go on the half-volley as the Clarets kept up the pressure but Hennessey was equal to the attempt.

The hosts continued to look the more threatening, without really testing Hennessey, with the Wales international goalkeeper well protected by Patrick van Aanholt after Charlie Taylor had picked out Hendrick inside the area.

However, after a relatively ineffective and unimaginitive first half display, the Eagles picked it up after the break to blow the Clarets out of the water.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was the 'Robin' to Michy Batshuayi's 'Batman' for the away side's second, with the striker thumping the full back's cross past Tom Heaton from the penalty spot.

Ashley Barnes could have halved the deficit from close range soon after but his touch from Wood's knock down was deflected over the bar by Scott Dann.

Schlupp's thunderbolt shaved the top of the crossbar as Palace looked to put the game to bed while Heaton forced Batshuayi wide once Ben Mee was caught underneath Wan-Bissaka's clearance to leave the former Chelsea man clear on goal.

Palace got their third in the 76th minute and Zaha did it all by himself. His trickery left both Taylor and Mee bamboozled as he twisted and turned inside the box before firing the ball through the legs of James Tarkowski.

Barnes's header in the final minute seemed a consolation at the time as Burnley's leading scorer got in-between James Tomkins and Dann to flick Westwood's cross past Hennessey.

But had substitute Peter Crouch found the corner shortly after then it could have been an interesting finish to the game.

After Andros Townsend had tested Heaton at one end, the former England international fired at goal after turning Tomkins but Hennessey somehow got a fingertip to the ball at full stretch to turn it around the upright.