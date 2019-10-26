Burnley 2, Chelsea 4: Photo gallery

Burnley were well beaten at Turf Moor despite late goals from Jay Rodriguez and Dwight McNeil.

Here are a selection of the best images from the game.

James Tarkowski looks to create an early attack for the Clarets

Christian Pulisic capitalises on a defensive error from Matt Lowton to fire the visitors ahead.

Jay Rodriguez wins a header against Jorginho

Chelsea keeper Kepa somehow keeps the ball out of his net after Pieter's effort is deflected towards goal.

Ashley Barnes fires an effort over the Chelsea bar.

Christian Pulisic scores his second goal of the game just before the half time whistle.

Jay Rodriguez puts Chelsea's Kurt Zouma under pressure.

Christian Pulisic completes his hat trick as he heads the Blues into a 3-0 lead.

Moments after the third goal Willian makes it four and a very bad day at the office for the Clarets.