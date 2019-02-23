Burnley 2, Tottenham Hotspur 1: Austria boss watches on as Ashley Barnes wins all three points at Turf Moor

Austria boss Franco Foda had made the journey to Turf Moor to run the rule over Burnley striker Ashley Barnes ahead of his nation's European Championship qualifiers next month.



And he won't have left disappointed after the Clarets' leading scorer bagged his eighth Premier League goal of the season to guide the home side to a 2-1 win over Spurs.

The 29-year-old, eligible to represent 'Das Team' through his grandmother, ghosted in at the back post to tap the ball home in 83rd minute when substitute Johann Berg Gudmundsson had snatched at a shot.

That might have been just the ticket for the former Brighton and Hove Albion forward's international career, with the Austrians set to face Poland and Israel in Group G of the tournament.

The performance against Mauricio Pochetinno's title challengers would also have reflected well on skipper Tom Heaton and man of the match James Tarkowski who, apart from the away side's equaliser, hadn't given Harry Kane a sniff all afternoon.

That would have given Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate some food for thought as he spectated the fixture from the Bob Lord Stand.

Ben Mee confessed that he and Tarkowski had been preparing for Kane's expected return at by going up against Barnes and Chris Wood in training.

The England international had returned ahead of schedule for the game against the Clarets having sustained an ankle injury against Manchester United at Wembley last month.

Kane had netted a hat-trick in this fixture last term in a 3-0 victory and Mee, hoping to prevent a repeat of that, claimed that the centre-back pairing couldn't have had better practice for the physical threat that loomed.

"They're tough boys," he said. "To go up against them in training - what you see is what you get with the physicality. Harry [Kane] is a similar build and he's got the quality with it as well.

"He's a big player for them, they've got some big players all around with Son and Eriksen. They've got a lot of quality players and it's a tough ask to defend against them.

"The two boys for us have been fantastic for the last couple of months now. They've stepped it up and you can see the confidence is there for them now.

"Their touch is back and everything is going for them at the minute. Defences have really struggled with them and they haven't enjoyed playing against them at all.

"Barnesy gets about a few players, he rattles them, it's part of his game and he ruffles a few feathers."

Kane's only involvement prior to his 65th minute comeback goal had been a first half effort that slid beside Heaton's upright and a second half strike that the Clarets stopper palmed clear.

Other than that, Mee and Tarkowski had done a job on the World Cup Golden Boot winner and, as a result, the visitors failed to tick.

Burnley got their bodies in the way of everything in the opening 45 minutes. They stayed compact, they contained Spurs, stepped up ever-so-slightly, squeezed the play and then nicked possession.

It was everything they'd done against Brighton and more. Barnes could have evenb given Sean Dyche's side the lead at the interval when Jeff Hendrick did well to pull the ball back from the byeline.

The striker's attempt wasn't far off, evading the fingertips of Hugo Lloris but just clearing the crossbar.

The second half opened with Kane's chance, a piledriver from 35 yards out. Heaton saw it all the way and, despite the stop looking impressive, it was surely one for the cameras.

The Clarets took the lead just a few minutes before the hour. Dwight McNeil whipped in the corner and Wood, on the backs of Jan Vertonghen and Juan Foyth, steered his header home off the underside of the bar.

Spurs were level within 10 minutes, though there was an air of contention in the build up. Danny Rose stole 10 yards to get the trajectory on the throw that cleared Mee and Tarkowski leaving Kane to finish well past Heaton.

Dyche, completely unimpressed, remonstrated with the fourth official as the visitors celebrated. But Spurs had their equaliser.

Burnley could have been deflated by such misfortune but they crafted chances to get their noses back in front before Barnes struck late on.

Jeff Hendrick, who had won the corner off Vertonghen for the opener, sidefooted wide of the far post when Wood and Ashley Westwood had combined. And McNeil stung the legs of Lloris after Wood had beaten the offside trap.

Dyche rung the changes. Gudmundsson and Robbie Brady were introduced, with Hendrick and McNeil making way.

And the Burnley boss had his reward for showing such positivity. Gudmundsson's effort rolled across the six-yard box, from left to right, and Barnes was on hand to fire in to the net from close range.

That was the 18th goal that he and Wood had produced in the 18th start that they had made for the Clarets and it was one that pulled the club out of the mire in the top flight.

It's now eight games unbeaten in the Premier League for the Clarets, who face Newcastle United at St James's Park on Tuesday evening.