Burnley boss Sean Dyche far from despondent despite defeat at home to Crystal Palace

Burnley boss Sean Dyche was pleased with the mentality of his players, despite seeing his side slip to a 2-0 defeat against Crystal Palace at Turf Moor.

The Clarets, who had scored three times in successive games, downing both West Ham United and Watford in the process, were recognisably wasteful in front of goal and the Eagles took full advantage.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche

New Zealand international Chris Wood, who already has five goals to his name, squandered a gilt-edged opportunity to equalise in the second half after Wilfried Zaha had given the visitors the lead.

The striker had further chances to draw the home side level but, in the end, substitute Jeffrey Schlupp's finish gave Palace an unconquerable cushion.

"I thought it was a tight game," said Dyche. "But as we all now if you take your chances - Barnsey had a really key chance first half.

"If he controls it and scores then they have to come out, but if they get their noses in front they don't really come out unless they have to.

"Credit to them for doing what they do and we didn't take the chances when we made them."

"The pleasing thing for me this season has been the quality of chance. We had a bit of luck with Woody's - and I think that was the turning point in the game really because we were in the ascendency at the time and the feeling in the stadium was right, the crowd were sensing it and then he missed the chance.

"But I must make it clear his goalscoring has been exceptional so I am certainly not laying it on his toes. But it was a really good chance at a really important time in the game when we were building momentum and if that goes in I think it probably changes the outcome."

Zaha beat Phil Bardsley on the outside before beating Nick Pope at his near post while Schlupp's first of the season, which came from a Ben Mee error, went through the goalkeeper's legs.

Dyche said: "A couple of mistakes cost us the two goals. But I was really pleased with the mentality.

"In the second half we took the game on. We created enough chances to certainly get something from the game.

"I think we had something like 15 efforts on goal and some good quality moments but we didn't take them today where we have been taking them in previous games."

He added: "I think he [Nick Pope] will be disappointed with the first one. The second one he was unlucky, it was just the power and it flies through his legs.

"But the first one he will be a bit disappointed in just because he has very high standards.

"But that is part of him continuing to develop. You learn about yourself and how you respond in those moments. Other than that I thought his game was very good again."