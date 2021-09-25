Burnley boss Sean Dyche provides injury updates on Maxwel Cornet and Matej Vydra

The pair were both handed their first Premier League starts of the season at the King Power Stadium — with the Ivorian marking the milestone with his first goal for the club.

However, minutes later, the ex-Lyon winger pulled up innocuously when chasing a loose ball, before going to ground while clutching at his hamstring.

The 24-year-old was withdrawn, and replaced by Johann Berg Gudmundsson just before the break, where he was greeted by jeers from the home support.

Maxwel Cornet of Burnley reacts as he appears to be injured during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Burnley at The King Power Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Leicester, England.

"Maxwel has nipped his hamstring so we will have to wait and see how that settles," said Dyche.

"We just hope that it is not too serious, and the same with Vyds.

"I am not quite sure he understood everything that was going on, the crowd were giving him a bit and I don’t know why the referee made him walk round in front of the crowd, I thought that was a bit strange.

"But he is knew to this situation and, bless him, he is injured, just in case any of the Leicester fans weren’t sure.

Luke Thomas of Leicester City battles for possession with Matej Vydra of Burnley during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Burnley at The King Power Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Leicester, England.

"It is no big drama, I just think he was trying to play on and thought he could give it a go and realised with a hamstring, they are a bit like that and can play tricks on you and he just thought ‘no’ he can’t carry on."

Vydra was also withdrawn late on with what appeared to be an issue with the striker's back. The Czech Republic international was replaced by Ashley Barnes after an encouraging display.

Dyche added:"Both of them played well, I thought Woody as well. I thought the front two particularly in the first half were very good.

"Second half we didn’t release them as much as we hoped to but Vyds got in behind and he was very unlucky not to get through and create a chance.

"Maxwel grew into the game I thought. In the first 15 minutes he was finding his way and he has another chance after that and gets into some really good positions.