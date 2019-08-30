Burnley captain Ben Mee looking at the bigger picture ahead of Liverpool clash

Ben Mee says the Clarets can look at the bigger picture now that the dust has settled ahead of the visit of European champions Liverpool.



The Burnley captain revealed that the dressing room at Wolves was clouded with dejection and disappointment after they conceded an equaliser in the closing seconds at Molineux.

But the former Manchester City man took stock of the situation as Sean Dyche’s side returned four points from the first three games in the Premier League.

That was three more than they’d taken from the corresponding fixtures last season as they held Southampton to a stalemate in February.

“I think we can look at the bigger picture,” said the skipper. “We’ve had a good start to the season having come to two difficult places away from home. We’ve turned in two really good performances and we’ll definitely take some positives out of it.

“There was deflation in the dressing room, but I think we’ll look back and take positives from it because the team is moving in the right direction. The squad is really good, but, more than that, everybody is in a really good place. The mentality of the squad is really good as well.

“The lads who aren’t playing have been fantastic as have the lads who aren’t even in the squad. Everyone is working really hard in training and you can see the competitiveness in everyone, you see it on the pitch when we go out there. Everybody wants to stay in the team.”

Sean Dyche has only used 14 players in the top flight so far this season and, for Mee, that speaks volumes about the performance levels so far.

The starting XI has been unchanged for all three fixtures, with Jay Rodriguez, Aaron Lennon and Jeff Hendrick featuring from the bench.

Dyche may be forced in to a change when Jurgen Klopp’s Reds come to town tomorrow evening with doubts over Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s fitness, but Mee knows that whoever steps in will step up to the plate: “It’s early days, but I think we’re all feeling comfortable with each other.

“We’ve got a good set of lads, as always, and we’re going out there knowing what each and every one of us is going to give. Whoever is out there is going to perform; if they’ve been out of the team they’re going to want to try and get in to it.

“If they’ve been in the team then they’re going to want to keep those performance levels high.

“The competitiveness of the squad is as good as it’s been since I’ve been here. All the lads are working hard and they’re all backing the team really well. Every game that we have is important. It’s in front of our own fans, I’m sure they’ll bring a lot of fans down as well so it should be a good atmosphere.”