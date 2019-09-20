Burnley defender Erik Pieters hoping to send close friend Tim Krul back home empty-handed once again!

Erik Pieters will be hoping to send close friend Tim Krul back home on the team bus after the Premier League meeting between Burnley and Norwich City at Turf Moor.

The 31-year-old revealed that the pair have stuck together through thick and thin ever since they were acquainted as teenagers in 2005.

The pair were on international duty for Holland's U17s as Ruud Kaiser's side lost out to Mexico in the semi-final of the FIFA U-17 World Championships in Peru.

From that moment the two Dutchmen became inseparable, featuring in the squad that triumphed at the UEFA European Under-21 Championships in 2007 before bunking up when on tour with the senior side.

"We played the World Cup together in Peru then became European champions together in Holland," said the Clarets left back. "We have been together with the first team a couple of times. We go way back.

"We are really close, we met each other when we were 17 at the World Cup in Peru and ever since we have kept in contact and stayed close.

"In the good and bad times we were there for each other and talked through things and I am really pleased that he is first choice there at Norwich and playing really well."

Pieters will be on hand to console his former international team-mate at Turf Moor should Sean Dyche's men come away with the three points.

But he won't be too sympathetic. That was the case when the former Stoke City defender netted the winner against Newcastle United in April 2014.

His cross from the left hand side deceived Krul and travelled in to the net, bringing up his first goal in England following his switch from PSV Eindhoven.

Krul had arranged to stay with Pieters that evening, but that 42nd minute breakthrough changed their plans.

And Pieters will be hoping for a similar outcome when the Canaries travel north. "I am going to mention my goal against him when he was at Newcastle," he said.

"It was vision, 100%. I've known him for such a long time, I just joked with him. I knew he'd go across to Crouchy, he stepped forward, I saw that, simple foot change and then I whipped it in. There was a bit of luck, but you need that in the game.

"I was happy at the end of the game and then he came towards me after the game and said 'listen, because we lost we have to go back now'.

"I was still happy with the three points and the goal, though, because I can use it against him now. It will be nice when he can stay and we can have a night out. I will make sure that he has to go home again."