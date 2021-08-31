Burnley FC transfer deadline day LIVE

Maxwel Cornet

The Burnley boss — with the backing of new chairman Alan Pace — has already made this one of the club's biggest transfer window spends.

The Clarets made a huge statement when matching the club's record fee to land 24-year-old Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet from Lyon.

They had already splashed the cash to bring former Stoke City defender Nathan Collins (20) to Turf Moor, with goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey signing in-between.

And ex-England international Aaron Lennon also made his return following a brief spell with Kayserispor in Turkey.

More may follow before the 11 p.m. deadline as Dyche confirmed, in the aftermath of Burnley's 1-1 draw against Leeds United, that the club were still working on other deals.

"We'll see, the ownership worked very hard on Cornet, so we'll see, there are a couple of maybes, but they are maybes at this stage," he said.

"The continued viewpoint is to try and invest in the right players to take the club forward.

”Alan has made that clear to me that that is the intention and we think that Cornet is one of those players.