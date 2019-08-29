Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope called in to Gareth Southgate's England squad for September's European Championship qualifiers

Burnley's Nick Pope has been recalled to the England squad for next month's UEFA European Championship qualifiers.

The 27-year-old will join former Burnley captain Tom Heaton in the pool of goalkeepers at St George's Park as well as Everton stopper Jordan Pickford.

Pope has made just six starts for the Clarets since being part of Gareth Southgate's Three Lions squad during the Fifa World Cup in Russia.

But the former Charlton Athletic man will be back involved for his country for the September's Group A games against Bulgaria at Wembley and Kosovo at St Mary’s.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche said: "We're very pleased about that, he had a very tough season last year so getting him back in to the national side is very pleasing. You want players to be recognised, it's good for them and it's good for the club.

"He'd been well thought of in the World Cup, just being around the group, which is important. He's come back well. He's a very good keeper. He's made big saves when he's had to and he can only get better and sharper."