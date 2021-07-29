Burnley head to Prenton Park for re-arranged pre-season friendly!
The Clarets will play at Tranmere Rovers on Saturday as the next step in their pre-season programme.
The game at Prenton Park will be staged behind closed doors with a 1 p.m. kick-off.
Burnley were due to go to Nottingham Forest but the fixture at the City Ground was called off due to a small number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Forest Camp.
Sean Dyche’s men will therefore face League Two outfit Tranmere, who had originally been pencilled into play the Clarets’ Under-23s.
But with Rovers – again under the management of former Clarets’ midfielder Micky Mellon – just a week away from the start of their EFL campaign, they are likely to provide Burnley with a highly competitive work-out at short notice.
“It’s unfortunate to have lost the game at Forest, but we fully understand their situation,” said Dyche.
“We’re grateful to Tranmere for making the switch to play us at first-team level and we’re looking forward to another good game as part of our build-up to the new season.”
The Clarets have won their two public pre-season work-outs so far as they followed up a 2-0 win at Oldham with a 1-0 victory at Blackpool on Tuesday night.
Dyche’s squad has a further behind-closed-doors fixture pencilled in and will then complete their pre-season programme against La Liga side Cadiz in front of the fans at Turf Moor on Saturday, August 7th.