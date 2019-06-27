Burnley midfielder Aiden O'Neill teams up with former England striker Robbie Fowler at Brisbane Roar

Australian midfielder Aiden O’Neill has joined former England and Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler’s Brisbane Roar on a season-long loan.

O'Neill, who has signed a new one-year contract at Turf Moor, with an option for a further year, joins his hometown club after spending last season on loan down under with the Central Coast Mariners.

The 20-year-old, who made his Premier League debut for Burnley back in 2016 and has made five first team appearances for the Clarets, has also enjoyed loan spells with Oldham Athletic and Fleetwood Town in recent years.

And the former Brisbane Boys College student told his new loan club he is excited by the new opportunity to be heading ‘home’.

He said: “Last season I got to play in front of my family which was a big part of the decision for me to come to Australia on loan.

“To be back in my home city and be able to play in front of my family and friends means a lot to me.”

O’Neill, who was crowned Player of the Year at the Central Coast Stadium last season, also expressed his excitement with working under Fowler, who became Head Coach at the A-League outfit earlier this summer.

“I’m really excited to get started in Brisbane. It’s a great opportunity to play under Robbie, who had such an immense career,” he added.

“He called me and told me about his plans for the club and it was something I was really excited to be involved in.”

O'Neill joined after Shrewsbury striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Bury defender Tom Aldred and Carlisle's Macaulay Gillesphey all made the move to Queensland earlier in the week.