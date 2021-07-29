Burnley midfielder joins Championship side Barnsley

The Oakwell outfit has paid an undisclosed fee to sign the 21-year-old, who has agreed a four-year deal in South Yorkshire.

Benson had spent three seasons with the Clarets after signing in the summer of 2018 following a successful spell on trial in the Under-23s.

The former Arsenal youngster then progressed through the Academy ranks to make it into the Clarets’ senior squad.

Burnley's English midfielder Josh Benson warms up ahead of the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Manchester City at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on February 3, 2021.

And following a loan spell with Grimsby Town in the 2019/20 season he made his senior Burnley debut in September, 2020 as one of 12 appearances for Sean Dyche’s side last season – including two starts in the Premier League.