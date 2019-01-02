Burnley move out of drop zone following victory at Huddersfield Town

Burnley don't come from behind to win in the Premier League too often.

The Clarets had only managed to turn things around to claim three points on two occasions in the top flight under Sean Dyche prior to the trip to the John Smith's Stadium.

Make that three. The visitors could have been heading for a 67th defeat having conceded first at this level under their current boss but, just as they did against Everton and Watford last term, they came from behind to beat Huddersfield Town.

Burnley had the better of the chances before the opener with Ashley Barnes touching Chris Wood's flick on just wide of the upright while Jonas Lossl produced a superb save low to his left on the half hour mark after Ben Mee had guided Ashley Westwood's set-piece towards the corner.

However, in a crucial game for the survival of both sides, it was the Terriers who drew first blood.

Steve Mounie, without a goal in 20 games for Town, was outnumbered inside the penalty area but he ghosted inbetween Mee and Charlie Taylor to head Isaac Mbenza's cross beyond Tom Heaton.

The home side's evening, though, would unravel quite quickly. The Clarets equalised five minutes later when Dwight McNeil turned Florent Hadergjonaj inside the box and pulled the ball back for Chris Wood to fire home his third of the season.

Defender Christopher Schindler, who earned Town a point at Turf Moor earlier in the campaign, was then given his marching orders for a second bookable offence.

After receiving a yellow card from referee Mike Dean for a foul on Wood, the German then pulled down McNeil on the edge of the penalty area to hand the away side a numerical advantage.

The visitors tried to make the extra man count after the break and Wood went close to getting his second when peeling away at the back post to head Westwood's corner just wide.

Lossl denied Johann Berg Gudmundsson as Burnley broke from a Town corner and then the Icelandic international curled the ball just wide of the post when substitute Robbie Brady's free kick had been cleared.

Lossl spilled a Brady strike soon after as the Clarets cranked up the pressure while Wood, channelling his inner Olivier Giroud, improvised with a flick from Taylor's cross only for the ball to rise over the crossbar.

Burnley's persistence finally paid off in the 74th minute when Wood, Gudmundsson and Westwood all played their part before Barnes tucked the ball in to the corner.

That should have been that but there was still time for some late drama. Mbenza threatened to get Town on the front foot in a bid to salvage a point only to be hacked down by Brady, who was given a straight red card.

Philip Billing went for goal from the resulting set-piece but, despite connecting well, his drive flashed over the bar with Heaton at full stretch.

Town threw everything they had in the closing stages, with Lossl going up for a long throw from Elias Kachunga, but the Clarets held on to climb out of the bottom three.