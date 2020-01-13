Burnley need to get back to basics in order to turn the tide, says midfielder Ashley Westwood

Burnley need to get back to basics if they're to end this torrid run of results, says midfielder Ashley Westwood.

The former Aston Villa man is desperate to break a cycle which has seen the Clarets lose seven games from nine in the Premier League.

A 3-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge condemned Sean Dyche's side to a fourth league loss in succession, leaving the club just three points clear of the bottom three.

The Clarets had taken 18 points from their first 13 games this term and Westwood is hopeful of a return to form, starting at home to Leicester City on Sunday.

"We need to get back to doing what we were doing earlier on in the season," he said. "I thought at that point of the season we were brilliant, we'd carried it on from last season, and now we've got Leicester at home.

"I thought we should have got something at their place so it's a game we'll approach with confidence and hopefully we can get something out of it.

"It's a game we felt we should have won at their place and they've had a bad result [against Southampton] as well. Come Sunday we'll have had a good week's work and we'll see where that takes us."

The Clarets were left questioning their luck against Frank Lampard's Blues, but Westwood wasn't prepared to make excuses.

Last season's Player of the Year acknowledges that Burnley will need to be better in a bid to change their own fortunes.

He said: "We didn't help ourselves, we thought we were comfortable and then we find ourselves two goals down.

"When you come to places like this it's always difficult to get back in to the game. We stuck at it and in the second half we managed to keep it down to one goal.

"We know we need to perform better than that, we know that, but there's still a long way to go. We've got some tough games coming up, but there are games after that where we can pick up a few more points."

After being stretched by Chelsea's midfield three at the weekend, Westwood and Jack Cork will no doubt have their work cut out again when the Foxes come to Turf Moor.

Jorginho, Mason Mount and Ross Barkley made life difficult in the middle of the park and a combination of Hamza Choudhury, James Maddison Dennis Praet or Youri Tielemans will prove just as tough to counteract.

"It's tough, but the top teams overload you in different areas," said Westwood. "It's difficult, but me and Corky are honest lads and we'll do the hard yards.

"Jeff [Hendrick] helped out and if it's two strikers up there they'll drop in and help out. We all work hard for each other, but we need to get back to basics now and really take teams on."