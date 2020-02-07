Burnley's Dwight McNeil is hoping to pull on the Three Lions at Turf Moor

Pulling on the Three Lions at Turf Moor would mark another proud moment for Burnley winger Dwight McNeil.

McNeil, voted the club’s Young Player of the Year in 2017/18, when he first burst on to the scene for Sean Dyche’s side, is praying that he receives another call up for England’s Under 21s.

Aidy Boothroyd’s Young Lions will entertain Turkey at the home of the Clarets in a UEFA European U21 Championship qualifier on Monday, March 30th.

The game is part of a qualifying double-header, with England first hosting Andorra at Stoke City’s stadium on Thursday, March 26th.

“I’ll hopefully be involved again in March,” said McNeil. “That’s the aim. I want to play in these two games that are coming up. The aim is to get into the squad and then play.

“To do it here would be a proud moment, representing my country at Turf Moor. It would be a strange one, but good, and I’m looking forward to it.

“It would be a bit strange because it’s not your club, but you’re playing at the home of your club. Hopefully I can play and it’ll be good to see the lads again.”

The 20-year-old had been forced to withdraw from the squad with a “minor injury” in the reverse fixture at the Kocaeli Stadyumu in September as England ran out 3-2 winners.

Eddie Nketiah, who was on the bench for Arsenal at Turf Moor at the weekend, scored twice and Reiss Nelson, also with the Gunners, sealed victory.

McNeil was handed his first start for the Under 21s in a 2-2 draw in Slovenia where he was replaced by Watford defender Ben Wilmott during a half-time overhaul.

He then made his competitive bow as England climbed to the top of Group 3 with a commanding 5-1 triumph over Austria in Milton Keynes.

The former Manchester United man, who has contributed to five goals for the Clarets in the Premier League this term, said: “I’m looking to build on what I did last year.

“The group are doing well, they’ve won every game and if we keep doing that we’ll qualify for the Euros.

“You get more used to it and build on the experience every time you’re there. You talk to the lads more, which is good. The main thing is being a part of it.

“It would be good to qualify, make the finals and play in the Euros next year.”

England Men’s U21s last played at Turf Moor in November 2014, where a double from former Clarets’ striker Danny Ings and a goal for Carl Jenkinson secured a 3-1 win for the Young Lions over Portugal.