Burnley's Premier League fixtures 2019/20: All the teams and all the dates!

Here's the full guide for Burnley's sixth season in the Premier League.

Scroll through our club-by-club gallery to find out all the key dates ahead of the new season.

ARSENAL - Home: February 1st, 2020. Away: August 17th. Last season: 5th. Player of the Year: Alexandre Lacazette. Top goalscorer: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (22). Getty Buy a Photo

ASTON VILLA - Home: New Year's Day. Away: September 28th. Last season: 5th (Championship). Player of the Year: John McGinn. Top goalscorer: Tammy Abraham (25). Getty Buy a Photo

AFC BOURNEMOUTH - Home: February 22nd, 2020. Away: December 21st. Last season: 14th. Player of the Year: Ryan Fraser. Top goalscorer: Callum Wilson (14). Getty Buy a Photo

BRIGHTON - Home: May 17th, 2020. Away: September 14th. Last season: 17th. Player of the Year: Shane Duffy. Top goalscorer: Glenn Murray (13). Getty Buy a Photo

