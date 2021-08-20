Burnley skipper Ben Mee issues update on his future at Turf Moor amid contract talks!

Ben Mee of Burnley looks on as he makes his way towards the dressing room after inspecting the pitch prior to the Pre-Season Friendly match between Blackpool and Burnley at Bloomfield Road on July 27, 2021 in Blackpool, England.

All but 16 of the defender's 369 appearances as a professional in all competitions have come with the Clarets.

But the 31-year-old – who is embarking on his 11th season with the club – is out of contract next summer.

Asked if he would like to see out his career at Burnley, Mee said: "As far as I can see, yes. At the minute that is the plan.

Neal Maupay of Brighton and Hove Albion is challenged by Ben Mee of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley and Brighton & Hove Albion at Turf Moor on August 14, 2021 in Burnley, England.

"I have been here a long time so it has been my career really here. I guess I can’t imagine anything else at the minute.

"I am still enjoying myself here, so I don’t see another route."

The captain is one of nine senior players who will see the terms of their current deal expire in 2022.

James Tarkowski, Jack Cork, Jay Rodriguez, Ashley Barnes, Matej Vydra, Erik Pieters, Phil Bardsley and Dale Stephens will all be free agents as things stand.

However, the centre back, who was initially signed on loan from Manchester City by former boss Eddie Howe, says that the wheels are in motion on that front.

"The club are looking to get through the transfer window and sort out things that are happening there," he said.

"But, yes, conversations are taking place and there’s no problem at all.

"They could change quite radically, they could change both ways to be honest. They could be very positive.

"Football can change very quickly in either direction. We will have to wait and see what happens in that department.

"Things can happen quickly, lads can sign contracts pretty quickly and we can sign players pretty quickly so it can change both ways."

The ex-England Under-21 international, who was voted the Player’s Player of the Season in 2015-16, has enjoyed so much success over a decade.

There is, however, so much more that the club's leader wishes to achieve before his time is up.

He's currently 19th in Burnley's list of all-time appearances (353), though the likes of Colin Waldron, Derek Scott, Jim Thomson, Billy Watson, Michael Duff, Adam Blacklaw, Steve Davis,

George Waterfield and Leighton James are all in his sights.

"It's gone pretty quick," said Mee. "The 10 years have gone fast. I've learned a lot in that time. The club has moved forward a lot since I came and hopefully we can keep on doing that.

"I love playing for this club, I have a lot of responsibility at this club being the skipper.

"I am enjoying having that responsibility, I feel like the club has grown as I have grown, it has been on the journey I have been on personally as a player.

"Appearance-wise, there's a lot there, there's a few in front of me. It would be nice to take a few down and get up that board.