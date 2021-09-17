Burnley skipper Ben Mee ready to gun down Arsenal

Burnley's English defender Ben Mee (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on September 13, 2021.

The Burnley skipper marked his 200th Premier League appearance for the club with his 10th career goal in a 3-1 loss at Everton.

The defender turns 32 on Tuesday, when the Clarets entertain Rochdale in the Carabao Cup, and so he’s hoping celebrations start early ahead of his next milestone.

He said: “We’ve got that experience of being in these situations before as a squad – we’ll bounce back full of energy again, Saturday will come around and we’ll be right at it.

Ben Mee of Burnley scores their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park on September 13, 2021 in Liverpool, England.

“They’re in a tough position themselves and it will be a tough game for us. They’re a quality side – there’s no getting away from that, but we need to be right at it.

“We need to perform, but we need to get the points as well.”

Mee believes there are positives to take, despite the Toffees’ turnaround at Goodison Park.

“There are positives – the performance was there but it’s just picking up the points.,” he said.

“It’s a tough place to come and the way we played and controlled it was definitely positive.