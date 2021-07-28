Burnley to take on La Liga outfit in final pre-season friendly

Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley reacts prior to the Pre-Season Friendly match between Blackpool and Burnley at Bloomfield Road on July 27, 2021 in Blackpool, England.

Sean Dyche’s men will face the ‘Pirates’ – who finished 12th in La Liga last season – on Saturday, August 7th with kick-off at 3 p.m.

The fixture comes a week before Burnley kick off their Premier League campaign at home to Brighton and will be open to supporters.

Dyche is looking forward to a first game against Spanish opposition since facing Espanyol in a friendly in 2018.

Victor Diaz of Granada CF battles for possession with Alvaro Negredo of Cadiz CF during the La Liga Santander match between Granada CF and Cadiz CF at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes on May 02, 2021 in Granada, Spain.

“We have a recent history of playing against good sides from Europe at this stage of our preparation and this is another one,” said the Burnley boss.

“Any side from the top division of one of Europe’s biggest leagues will provide excellent opposition and Cadiz will be the same after their successful return to La Liga last season.

“We look forward to welcoming them to Turf Moor – and also seeing an increased number of fans back inside the ground.

“That’s been a big feature of our pre-season games so far and hopefully bodes well for the season to come.”

Cadiz, based in Andalusia in the southern part of Spain, returned to La Liga after a 14-year absence last season.

And the side – managed by former Spain international Alvaro Cervera – comfortably maintained their top-flight status.

Helped by the goals of former Manchester City striker Alvaro Negredo, who finished as the club’s top scorer, they secured a mid-table finish and recorded notable wins over Barcelona and Real Madrid.