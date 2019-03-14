Burnley winger Dwight McNeil gets first England call

Clarets winger Dwight McNeil has been called up to the England Under 20 squad for the first time after impressing head coach Paul Simpson.

The teenager, who moved to Burnley from Old Trafford in 2014, trained with the young Three Lions squad in October as a stand-by player buthas now been officially drafted in to the group.

McNeil, who has started the last 11 games for Sean Dyche's side in the Premier League, has so far registered a goal and four assists for the club.

England face Poland at St George's Park on Thursday, March 21st, before taking on Portugal in Penafiel on Tuesday, March 26th.