Burnley winger Dwight McNeil urged to ignore 'outside noise' by boss Sean Dyche

Dwight McNeil says the message from Burnley boss Sean Dyche has been received loud and clear: Ignore the 'outside noise'.



Turf Moor's teenage treasure isn't short of suitors in the game, with Premier League champions Manchester City, Serie A supremos Juventus and Newcastle United all reportedly keeping tabs on the winger during the summer.

Manchester United are the latest name to be thrown in to the mix, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keeps tabs on the former 'Red Devil', while the likes of Everton, Leicester City and Wolves are also said to be monitoring the England Under 21 international.

United, who released the soon-to-be 20-year-old from Old Trafford more than five years ago, are believed to have sent scouts to watch McNeil during the Clarets' 4-2 defeat to Chelsea last month.

McNeil, who signed a new long-term deal with the Clarets at the start of the year, which runs until June, 2023 – with the option of an additional 12 months – continues to go from strength to strength and, with January's transfer window looming, his admirers are sure to crank up their interest.

Burnley's in-demand number 11, who netted his first goal of the campaign against Frank Lampard's Blues, said: "The gaffer just calls it 'outside noise'.

"I've got to focus on my football and if that comes around it comes around in time. The lads here and the gaffer try to keep me level-headed and help me keep my feet on the ground.

"I think the most important thing is for me to concentrate on my football and see where that takes me in the future.

"You can't get too far ahead of yourself because I'm still 19, I'm still young, I'm learning and I'm still maturing as a person and a player. We'll just have to see what happens.

"My aim is to keep playing every week. All I want to do is play football for Burnley. I just want to keep playing and keep improving."

On coping with his new found fame, McNeil added: "Your friends send it to you and tag you in things, which you do look at.

"My agents tell my family to ignore it and just concentrate on the football side of things and they'd take care of that side if it ever came to it. I just concentrate on my football.

"It has a big impact on my family. They're really good with it as well, they're really mature, my dad [Matty McNeil] knows all about it. Everyone is just focused on the here and now rather than what could happen in the future.

"They told me, when I came back, to concentrate on what I've got to do and that will take me wherever it's going to take me. The main thing was to look after myself and be ready for this season."