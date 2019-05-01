Burnley winger Dwight McNeil working hard to develop the other side of his game!

Burnley's claret and blue diamond, Dwight McNeil, says that he's working hard to develop the other side to his game.

With three goals and five assists in 18 starts, there's no questioning the 19-year-old's ability in the final third of the pitch.

McNeil, capped for England's Under 20s, is statistically the most productive teenager in the top flight, alongside Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon.

And while Charlie Taylor has been keen to get forward to help the former Manchester United academy star enhance those numbers, McNeil is determined to return the favour by putting in a shift down that left hand side.

"It's all a learning game for me," he said. "I'm learning the other side of the game when we're out of possession. I've been taking some of the advice on board that I've been getting from the players and the coaching staff.

"You've got to track back and do the other side. It is difficult but you've got to do it, especially in this team. You've got to work hard for the team.

"I always speak to the wide players about it, especially the likes of Jeff [Hendrick]. He knows the role, he's done it for a while and he's normally in midfield so he's used top going up and down. It's good to take advice from the other lads."

The youngster's figures will have been through the roof in recent weeks, having tracked the likes of Spain internationals Cesar Azpilicueta and Pedro at Stamford Bridge and then Three Lions stars Kyle Walker and Raheem Sterling against Manchester City.

McNeil said: "It [kilometres covered] is normally around the same mark but in the last couple of games it's been higher, which you'd expect. We're spending more time without possession than we are in possession of the ball.

"You've got to grind it out mentally, that's the main thing, and then physically you've got to stay in tune with the game. You can't switch off, especially against teams like City.

"Compared to what it was at the start of the season my fitness has improved. I'll keep looking to improve and work on the defensive side to my game.

"I feel I'm maturing within myself. I've still got a lot of work to do but I'll get there slowly. I'm taking those steps forward at the minute."