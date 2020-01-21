Burnley winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson is back in contention ahead of trip to Old Trafford

Burnley boss Sean Dyche revealed that Icelandic winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson has got a chance of figuring against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The former AZ Alkmaar and Charlton Athletic winger has been plagued by a problematic hamstring this term, an injury that has forced him into taking one step forward and two steps back.

The 29-year-old was replaced by Jon Dadi Bodvarsson in a European Championship qualifier against World champions France in October and later aggravated the same area in the Clarets' 4-2 victory over Peterborough United in the FA Cup.

Dyche said: "Johann’s had a good few days and I’ll find out more today [Tuesday].

"He’s got a chance of coming back into figuring. I’d certainly hope by the weekend he could figure in some capacity and he’s got a chance of figuring tomorrow or at least be around it, which is better news.

"We’re back to where we’re trying to get players more sharpness and true fitness after another spate of injuries. We’re hopeful that will start to happen again."

Meanwhile, Dyche added that Ashley Barnes's hernia operation was successful.

The striker recently had surgery on the troublesome injury that has forced him out of action since New Year's Day.

"Barnesy had his surgery and they are happy with how it went," said Dyche.

"The diagnosis is one thing but when they operate it might be different. It was straightforward from the knowledge I’ve got about that.

"He’ll just recover as per norm now."