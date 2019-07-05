Burnley would be the 'right fit' for Hull City star Jarrod Bowen

Burnley would be the 'right fit' for in-demand winger Jarrod Bowen, should the Hull City star depart the KCOM Stadium in the summer.

With the Clarets yet to make their first signing of the transfer window, Daily Mail Hull correspondent Philip Buckingham says the industrious 22-year-old would be suited by a switch to Turf Moor.

The Tigers' Player of the Year has attracted a whole host of Premier League clubs after scoring 22 goals and adding four assists in the Championship last term.

Bowen, included in the EFL Team of the Year, has been linked with Spurs and Arsenal in recent weeks, but there is interest from Burnley in a player recently described by Grant McCann as a "special talent".

A representative from the club was in attendance at Dean Court in February to monitor Bowen as Hull City were hammered 5-1 by Brentford.

Bowen had scored 11 goals in as many games during that period, though the fixture against the Bees was just one of three in that sequence - along with defeats to Blackburn Rovers and Derby County - in which the left-footed forward didn't find the back of the net.

Southampton, who recently took Burnley target Che Adams to St Mary's, are currently favourites to land the signature of Bowen, who plays as an inverted winger.

Commenting on Bowen, who also scored 15 goals for City last season, Buckingham said: "He's the type of hard-working, young Englishman that Sean Dyche tends to go for. I think Burnley would be the right fit, he strikes me as a Dyche kind of player.

"First and foremost he works his socks off and covers the full back well, but his attacking game has come on leaps and bounds.

"He had a poor start to last season, but once December came he couldn't stop scoring. He just came alive.

"He's a left-footed winger, who plays on the right hand side, and he pops up in the box all the time. He's not your orthodox touchline hugging winger."

Bowen is straight out of the school of hard knocks. He was given a taste of senior football with Hereford United in the Conference before the club was wound up in the High Court in 2014.

Bowen, who has another year left on his current deal but a 12-month extension clause in City’s favour, effectively meaning the youngster is under contract until the summer of 2021, went on to play nine times for Hull in the top flight during the 2016/17 campaign.

"He's only 22, yet he's had that exposure to senior football from being 16/17 before joining the academy," added Buckingham.

"He had it rough to start with, he hasn't come from an elite level like some youngsters, and now he's had his schooling. It gives lads like that the hunger to kick on and he's seized the moment. He's just a very grounded lad.

"He's an instinctive player, he's clever with how he positions his body and draws so many fouls as a result.

"His work rate is phenomenal, he's got an eye for goal and when he cuts in on his left foot and hits it you know it's going in.

"He's not polished by any stretch of the imagination, he's rough around the edges, not always the easiest on the eye. It's not all finesse, but he more than makes up for that in other areas."

With former Swansea City winger Daniel James moving to Manchester United for £15m and and Jack Clarke being plucked from Leeds United by Spurs in a deal that could climb to £11.5m, Hull City are likely to demand a heftier fee for their most prized asset.

A valuation between £12m and £15m has been projected, though a fee within the region of £18m-£20m is probably more realistic, accounting for add-ons.

The deadline for deals to be completed is August 8th. "He's got a lot of character, he's worked under 4/5 managers at the club now and each one has commented on that," Buckingham said.

"Every one of them has been struck by his desire to improve. Only recently Grant McCann described him as a 'special talent'.

"You can probably rule out the top eight sides in the Premier League, even though the likes of Spurs and Arsenal have been linked.

"I don't see why he can't cut it at the highest level, I certainly wouldn't rule it out. But any young lad who scores 36 goals over two seasons in the Championship is worth top dollar. He comes with that English premium."