Charlie Taylor: Clarets conceding goals in clusters is not a major cause for concern

Despite the Clarets developing an unhealthy habit of conceding goals in clusters, defender Charlie Taylor says the pattern isn't a major cause for concern.

Burnley have been hit with a double whammy on four occasions so far this season, a sequence magnified by their heavy defeat against Sheffield United.

The issue emerged when Sean Dyche's side leaked two goals in three minutes at home to Sunderland in the Carabao Cup and was exacerbated as they conceded twice against Premier League leaders Liverpool in the space of four minutes.

Frank Lampard's Chelsea then netted twice in as many minutes at Turf Moor last month while the Blades beat goalkeeper Nick Pope twice in the space of a minute at Bramall Lane.

Taylor, who was introduced at the expense of Erik Pieters at the start of the second half in South Yorkshire, said: "Chelsea were clinical and I think they [Sheffield United] were clinical as well.

"They put the chances that they had away. It's not hugely concerning, but it's something we want to put a stop to.

"We were well below our standards, we know how we can play and what we're good at, but we just didn't do that.

"It was well below what we're capable of. We've got some top players and we're far better than that. We know the standard expected, we just weren't at it.

"We don't want to be conceding three/four a game, it's not like us and we need to get back to being solid at the back."

The former Leeds United left back is yet to make a start in the top flight this term, playing just 80 minutes of Burnley's 11 games to date.

The 26-year-old is pushing for a start when West Ham United come to town tomorrow, but he won't be counting his chickens until the team is announced.

Asked if he felt he'd played himself in to the XI, he said: "Who knows? I don't, that's for him to decide. We've got a week's training now ahead of us.

"It's a really competitive squad, there are positions all over the park where lads are fighting hard to be in the first XI. We'll work on it this week and the 'gaffer' will pick the team for West Ham.

"It's been frustrating, but the team has been doing well. The team has been picking up points so you've got to train hard and keep yourself ready for when your chance comes.

"West Ham are a tough team, but we'll be at home and we'll fancy it. The three points are the most important thing and we'll go again on Saturday."