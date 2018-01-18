Chesterfield sign Clarets defender Whitmore

Clarets defender Alex Whitmore has joined League Two side Chesterfield on a permanent deal.



The centre-back has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at the Proact Stadium.

The 22-year-old’s first target will be looking to help the Spireites win their battle to stay in the Football League, with Jack Lester’s side currently 22nd in the table.

The move means a return to League Two for Whitmore, who spent a successful long-term loan with Morecambe last season.

Newcastle-born Whitmore – who joined the Clarets as a scholar in 2012 – added to his first-team experience with a loan spell at Bury in the first half of the current campaign, making 11 appearances for the Shakers.

The defender has also had loan spells with Chester City and Gateshead since coming through the youth ranks at Turf Moor and now gets the chance to continue his professional career in League football.