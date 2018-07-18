Clarets deal for Clucas edging closer

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is believed to have moved closer to wrapping up a deal for versatile Swansea City midfielder Sam Clucas.

Dyche has long been an admirer of the 27-year-old having been knocked back with a couple of attempts to sign the former Hull City man last summer, prior to his switch to the Liberty Stadium.

The Tigers' player of the year arrived from Chesterfield for £1.3m in 2015, before moving to South Wales for a fee in the region of £15m, and a move to Burnley could potentially be sewn up by the end of the week.

Should that be the case, Clucas, who scored all three of his goals against Arsenal last term, would be eligible for the Clarets' Europa League second qualifying round tie against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on July 26th.

The £12m rated one-time England C representative, who featured in a 6-1 win over Bermuda in 2013, had essentially been brought in as Jack Cork's replacement at Swansea City following the latter's £10m move to Turf Moor a month prior.

However, it seems increasingly likely that the pair will be playing Premier League football alongside each other next season.

The window closes three weeks on Thursday, ahead of the new Premier League season, and Dyche said: “It’s the usual really, I think it’s difficult to affect it with the way the club is run.

“We don’t want to lose the club’s values, so we have to be patient, that’s the key, we can’t just go and cherry pick players. It’s not an easy situation, the way we go about it makes it tougher, so we have to bide our time.

"It can be frustrating, but we’ll keep working, and sometimes a couple of situations could also come out of the blue as well.”