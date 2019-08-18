Clarets forward Chris Wood says that his partnership with Ashley Barnes is as dependable as ever

Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes boast an 84% strike ratio when starting alongside each other for the Clarets.

The dependable duo's record currently stands at 26 goals between them in 31 starts together as they've evolved in to Burnley's recognised strike force.

After, and including, the birth of their partnership against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns 17 months ago, Sean Dyche's side have taken 33 points from the 18 games where they've been paired in the XI and found the net.

Wood, who partnered Barnes for a spell at Brighton, said: "It's fantastic, which is nice. It's good to see that at least one of us is scoring when we're playing up top together.

"That's the best thing, it's what you want as a strike partnership. Hopefully mine's around the corner and we can get a lot more together.

"It's been like that for a number of years, especially here, but also back at Brighton. We've always had a good relationship when we've played up top. It works well together and long may that continue.

"It's just how it goes with some strikers, you just click with some people. It just works well with us two. It just seems to click, which is nice.

"It's nice that we're being spoken about, but we have to do the business and we have to go out and score the goals. We need to continue putting in good performances throughout the whole season."