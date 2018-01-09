Clarets make Spurs winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou their first signing of January window

Burnley have made Tottenham winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou their first signing of the January transfer window.



Nkoudou, 22, has joined the Clarets on a loan deal running until the end of the season.



The France under-21 international moved to Tottenham from Marseille in August, 2016, after scoring 10 goals in 41 games in a single season with the former Ligue 1 champions, having started his senior career career at Nantes.



The Versailles-born wideman has since made 22 appearances for Spurs, including six this season.



Two of those came in the Champions League, including a goalscoring appearance against Apoel Nicosia at Wembley in December.



Nkoudou, who likes to be known as ‘GK’, will wear number seven during his time at Turf Moor.



And he revealed he had sought the advice of former Burnley favourite and Tottenham team-mate Kieran Trippier over his temporary move north, where he hopes to add to his Premier League experience – having appeared just once this season with a brief appearance from the bench in mid-October – and help the Clarets continue their progress for the remainder of the campaign.



“When I spoke with Trippier he told me good things about this club, about the players and everything about Burnley. I am happy to be here, so thank-you Trippier,” Nkoudou told Clarets Player HD.



“I think it’s a big opportunity to play my first minutes this season in the Premier League.



“Everyone is shocked because Burnley is just after the big six. They have played very well.



“I watched the last game against Liverpool when they played very well and were unlucky.



“That’s why I have come here, to find football.



“I knew he (Sean Dyche) is a big manager who likes young players and players who go forward, so it suits my character to come here and I am happy to work with him.



“I hope to help the club. If I can, I will. But the last word is with the manager. If he puts me on the pitch I will do everything to help the team go forward.



“I am ready to play and waiting on the starting blocks. If the manager puts me on the pitch I will to everything on the pitch.”