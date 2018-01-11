Clarets midfielder Scott Arfield remains a doubt for Palace trip

Clarets midfielder Scott Arfield remains a doubt for this weekends game at Crystal Place whilst Chris Wood and Stephen Ward remain on the injury list, with Tom Heaton and Robbie Brady longer term absentees.



“It’s not ideal. But a few making their way back.

Scott Arfield remains an injury doubt

“I think Scott Arfield will probably be the closest, touch and go.

“Tarky should be fine. Ben Mee had a niggle but should be fine.

“Kevin Long had a niggle but should be fine.

“Chris Wood is not quite there yet. Wardy is making good progress.

“Robbie and Tom are making good progress but are long term.”

Arfield is out of contract in the summer and is being linked with a number of Premier League clubs in the January transfer window.

Dyche revealed there is a contract offer on the table for a player who has been a key part of the success the club has enjoyed under the manager.

Asked if he was aware of any interest in Arfield, Dyche said: “No.

“We have had talks with him, he’s sat tight on an offer.

“We’ll keep our open minds to what comes next.

“We stay in contact with all the players, with their agents and try to have as open lines of communication as we can with all parties.

“Every player has a right to decide what their thoughts are on their contractual situation.

“That’s football. He has done well for us, and continues to do so. Both parties have to agree.

“That’s what it comes down to.”

But he is keen Arfield stays: “Yes. I have been for a long time. Scott understands and knows the club’s situation.

“He has been a very good player and continues to be.

“Obviously he has a little injury at the minute but we hope that clears up quickly.”