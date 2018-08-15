Cork isn't ready to give up Euro experience ahead of Turf Moor tie

Burnley’s Jack Cork isn’t ready to give up his experience of playing European football just yet.

The club’s third qualifying round tie with Turkish outfit Istanbul Basaksehir hangs in the balance following a goalless draw at the Fatih Terim Stadium in the first leg.

The corresponding fixture takes place at Turf Moor on Thursday (kick off 7-45 p.m.) with the victor advancing to take on either FC Luzern or Olympiakos. The Greek side hold a four-goal lead ahead of their next meeting in Switzerland.

“It’s good fun all the European stuff; we don’t see it as a burden,” said Cork. “It’s something that we want to do well in and we want to prove a point that we can do it at that level.

“We can’t let them score, we want to try and keep another clean sheet, and we’ll be alright. It’ll be a completely different game at Turf Moor, hopefully we can take the game to them and take our chances.

“We’ve got fresh legs, we’ve got the stadium, we’ve got the fans and that’ll play a massive part in the game.

“It’ll be a different atmosphere. Hopefully that’ll make a difference.

“It’s been a good experience and one that I want to keep going. I want to progress to the next round and experience that. Everyone is enjoying it and we want to go as far as we can.”