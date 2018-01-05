Cumbria trip for Brighouse

BRIGHOUSE Town head for Kendal on Saturday, having dropped to second from bottom of Division One North after a 5-0 defeat at Tadcaster Albion on New Year’s Day.

Ossett Albion and Radcliffe Borough, who had been below the Hove Edge side, both won but Colne did Town a favour by winning 3-2 at bottom club Goole.

Town will travel to mid-table Kendal Town without striker Gabriel Johnson, who has been suspended for the next three matches following his dismissal against Ossett Town. He is also out of Saturday week’s home game with Hyde United and the January 20 trip to Trafford.

Defender Connor Griffin, suspended for the match at Tadcaster, will come back into contention while Town manager Vill Powell will assess central defender Callum Hall (knee) at training. Utility player Callum Robinson, who has been ill over the festive period, will also be assessed ahead of selection.

Powell has made moves to secure a striker on loan from a National League North club and he has also put a seven day notice in on a player from an Evo-Stik Division One South club.

He was pleased with Town’s first half performance at Tadcaster - after which they trailed 1-0 - but left frustrated and disappointed by the second 45 minutes. His assistant on the day, Leon Wainman, apologised to the travelling supporters.

Powell’s assistant, Nathaniel Brown, is not with the squad at present due to family reasons.

Town have always fared well on their trips to Parkside Road to take on the Mintcakes and Dave Foster’s side lost 3-0 at Clitheroe on Monday.

Town’s postponed game at home to Goole last Saturday has been re-arranged for Saturday, February 10. The called off game at Clitheroe on December 9 is now on Saturday, March 10.

BRIGHOUSE TOWN Ladies will bid to reach the FA Cup fourth round by toppling higher division Derby County on Sunday.

Hopes will be high after the 6-3 demolition of Wolves Women in the last round. However, Derby will be in confident mood after pulling themselves to mid-table in recent weeks.

Following a defeat to runaway league leaders Middlesbrough, the Rams won their derby clash with Nottingham Forest before comfortably seeing off Huddersfield Town 3-0.

Brighouse went to Oakwell for a friendly against Barnsley Ladies in midweek.